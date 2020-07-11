70 Holland St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Right next to T, brand new listing with hardwood floors throughout. Laundry in Unit, dishwasher, and amazing back porch. Awesome & spacious 3BR literally in Davis Square!! Nice hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Nice kitchen, nice bathroom, EXCELLENT VALUE. Eat in kitchen features gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator, good counter space. Lovely back porch over-looking shared yard. Washer/dryer in the apartment. SUNNY WITH LOTS OF WINDOWS!! This apartment has excellent value & superior location. No pets.



Terms: One year lease