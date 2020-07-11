All apartments in Somerville
70 Holland St.
Last updated July 5 2020 at 2:47 PM

70 Holland St.

70 Holland Street · (617) 775-7870
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

70 Holland Street, Somerville, MA 02144
Davis Square

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Right next to T, brand new listing with hardwood floors throughout. Laundry in Unit, dishwasher, and amazing back porch. Awesome & spacious 3BR literally in Davis Square!! Nice hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Nice kitchen, nice bathroom, EXCELLENT VALUE. Eat in kitchen features gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator, good counter space. Lovely back porch over-looking shared yard. Washer/dryer in the apartment. SUNNY WITH LOTS OF WINDOWS!! This apartment has excellent value & superior location. No pets.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Holland St. have any available units?
70 Holland St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 70 Holland St. have?
Some of 70 Holland St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Holland St. currently offering any rent specials?
70 Holland St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Holland St. pet-friendly?
No, 70 Holland St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 70 Holland St. offer parking?
No, 70 Holland St. does not offer parking.
Does 70 Holland St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Holland St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Holland St. have a pool?
No, 70 Holland St. does not have a pool.
Does 70 Holland St. have accessible units?
No, 70 Holland St. does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Holland St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Holland St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Holland St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Holland St. does not have units with air conditioning.
