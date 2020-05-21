All apartments in Somerville
7 Craigie Terrace
Last updated June 19 2020 at 2:47 PM

7 Craigie Terrace

7 Craigie Terrace · (617) 299-9201
Location

7 Craigie Terrace, Somerville, MA 02143
Spring Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7 Craigie Terrace Apt #1, Somerville, MA 02143 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Eric Walbridge, Hillway Realty Group, (617) 299-9201. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. - 2 bed/1 bath - Updated eat-in-kitchen - Separate living room - Hardwood floors - Coin-op laundry in the basement - Street parking Transportation Bus: 86, Washington St @ Dane St (0.67 mi) Bus: 83, Somerville Ave @ Elm St (0.08 mi) Bus: 77, Massachusetts Ave @ Exeter Park (0.34 mi) Bus: 87, Elm St opp Porter St (0.05 mi) Bus: 85, Avon St @ Central St (0.42 mi) Bus: 88, Highland Ave @ Tower St. (0.37 mi) Subway: Red Line, Porter (0.36 mi) Rail: Fitchburg Line, Porter (0.36 mi) If this is what you're looking please contact: Eric Walbridge 617-299-9201 eric@hillwayrealty.com [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3590109 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Craigie Terrace have any available units?
7 Craigie Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 7 Craigie Terrace have?
Some of 7 Craigie Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Craigie Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7 Craigie Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Craigie Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Craigie Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7 Craigie Terrace offer parking?
No, 7 Craigie Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7 Craigie Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Craigie Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Craigie Terrace have a pool?
No, 7 Craigie Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7 Craigie Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7 Craigie Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Craigie Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Craigie Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Craigie Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Craigie Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
