Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Features: Deck|Hardwood Floors|Dishwasher|Disposal|Granite Countertops|New/Renovated Kitchen|Stainless Steel Appliances|New/Renovated Bath|Laundry in Building Avail Now 3/15 or 4/1. Entirely renovated unit. Steps from Union Square. Extremely bright unit w/ tons of natural light. Brand new kitchen with stainless appliances and Euro modern glossy white cabinets. Newly refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. All new bathroom w/ elegant finishes. Spacious bedrooms and living room. Coin-op laundry in basement. Tandem driveway parking available for 75 each. Option to renew 9/1/20 - 8/31/21