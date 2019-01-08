All apartments in Somerville
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

53 Elm

53 Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

53 Elm Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Spring Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 77  Massachusetts Ave @ Porter Red Line Sta (0.22 mi)Bus: 87  Elm St @ Cedar St (0.01 mi)Bus: 83  Somerville Ave opp Mossland St (0.10 mi)Subway: Red Line  Porter (0.21 mi)Rail: Fitchburg Line  Porter (0.21 mi)Bus: 88  Highland Ave @ Cedar St (0.32 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Elm have any available units?
53 Elm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
Is 53 Elm currently offering any rent specials?
53 Elm isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Elm pet-friendly?
No, 53 Elm is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 53 Elm offer parking?
No, 53 Elm does not offer parking.
Does 53 Elm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Elm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Elm have a pool?
No, 53 Elm does not have a pool.
Does 53 Elm have accessible units?
No, 53 Elm does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Elm have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Elm does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Elm have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Elm does not have units with air conditioning.
