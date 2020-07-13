All apartments in Somerville
Last updated June 21 2020 at 11:40 PM

50 Wheatland St.

50 Wheatland Street · (617) 851-1505
Location

50 Wheatland Street, Somerville, MA 02145
Ten Hills

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
NO FEE! Apartment available 6/15 for a lease through August 31, of 2017. THIRD FLOOR of 3 family The apartment is TOTALLY redone; newly purchased and ready for you to move in! The apartment is a LARGE 3 bedroom with enclosed front porch (so bright with many windows). The back bedroom off the kitchen has an en suite bathroom! There are hardwood floors, white walls, laundry in the basement, PARKING, and it's super close to the Orange line and Assembly Sq~! NO FEE, no security, LAST MONTHS RENT ONLY to sign a lease through August 31 of 2017. Katie 781-799-5981 Katherine@RalphMalin.com Well maintained 3 family on Wheatland Street, Somerville.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Wheatland St. have any available units?
50 Wheatland St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
Is 50 Wheatland St. currently offering any rent specials?
50 Wheatland St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Wheatland St. pet-friendly?
No, 50 Wheatland St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 50 Wheatland St. offer parking?
Yes, 50 Wheatland St. offers parking.
Does 50 Wheatland St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Wheatland St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Wheatland St. have a pool?
No, 50 Wheatland St. does not have a pool.
Does 50 Wheatland St. have accessible units?
No, 50 Wheatland St. does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Wheatland St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Wheatland St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Wheatland St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Wheatland St. does not have units with air conditioning.
