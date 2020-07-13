50 Wheatland St.

Amenities

NO FEE! Apartment available 6/15 for a lease through August 31, of 2017. THIRD FLOOR of 3 family The apartment is TOTALLY redone; newly purchased and ready for you to move in! The apartment is a LARGE 3 bedroom with enclosed front porch (so bright with many windows). The back bedroom off the kitchen has an en suite bathroom! There are hardwood floors, white walls, laundry in the basement, PARKING, and it's super close to the Orange line and Assembly Sq~! NO FEE, no security, LAST MONTHS RENT ONLY to sign a lease through August 31 of 2017. Katie 781-799-5981 Katherine@RalphMalin.com Well maintained 3 family on Wheatland Street, Somerville.



Terms: One year lease