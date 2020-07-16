493 Medford St.

Amenities

SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom 1 Bath nestled in the heart of Magoun Square !! (complete 2nd & 3rd floors of a two family home) - Just a few steps from Olde Magoun's Saloon and other restaurants and shops in Magoun square! Close to Davis/Porter/Assembly Squares... everything within walking distance - Free Laundry in basement - Free Driveway parking (3 spots included) - LARGE Kitchen, HUGE Closets, Mud Room area, patio space - Private Back Entrance - Bus to Green Line T Station directly across from unit, Bus to Sullivan Sq one street away, 1 mile to Davis/Porter/Assembly T Stations - Perfect for 3 young professionals or Graduate students (conveniently located near Tufts University) - First/Last month plus Security Deposit - Credit Check required - Sorry, no pets allowed AVAILABLE 9/1 or earlier - email for showings asap!



Terms: One year lease