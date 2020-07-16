All apartments in Somerville
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

493 Medford St.

493 Medford Street · (857) 277-1857
Location

493 Medford Street, Somerville, MA 02145
Magoun Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom 1 Bath nestled in the heart of Magoun Square !! (complete 2nd & 3rd floors of a two family home) - Just a few steps from Olde Magoun's Saloon and other restaurants and shops in Magoun square! Close to Davis/Porter/Assembly Squares... everything within walking distance - Free Laundry in basement - Free Driveway parking (3 spots included) - LARGE Kitchen, HUGE Closets, Mud Room area, patio space - Private Back Entrance - Bus to Green Line T Station directly across from unit, Bus to Sullivan Sq one street away, 1 mile to Davis/Porter/Assembly T Stations - Perfect for 3 young professionals or Graduate students (conveniently located near Tufts University) - First/Last month plus Security Deposit - Credit Check required - Sorry, no pets allowed AVAILABLE 9/1 or earlier - email for showings asap!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 493 Medford St. have any available units?
493 Medford St. has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 493 Medford St. currently offering any rent specials?
493 Medford St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 493 Medford St. pet-friendly?
No, 493 Medford St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 493 Medford St. offer parking?
Yes, 493 Medford St. offers parking.
Does 493 Medford St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 493 Medford St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 493 Medford St. have a pool?
No, 493 Medford St. does not have a pool.
Does 493 Medford St. have accessible units?
No, 493 Medford St. does not have accessible units.
Does 493 Medford St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 493 Medford St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 493 Medford St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 493 Medford St. does not have units with air conditioning.
