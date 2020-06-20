All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 434 McGrath Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
434 McGrath Highway
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:01 AM

434 McGrath Highway

434 Mcgrath Highway · (617) 648-6104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

434 Mcgrath Highway, Somerville, MA 02143
Prospect Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Welcome to The Commons at Prospect Hill: new apartment community featuring all of the amenities you would expect from a Downtown Luxury Building. Washer and Dryer in-unit, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, smart thermostat system and high-end finishes. Building amenities include: Package service, Gym, Community Room and Conference Room. This elevator building offers assigned garage parking spaces for rent. Close to Boston, Charlestown, Cambridge and Medford, and offering proximity to Tufts University, MIT and Harvard via numerous transportation options. Served by the Red Line and Orange Line of Boston's MBTA system, downtown Boston is easily reachable via commuter rail or the many bus routes that also operate in Somerville. *LIMITED TIME: BROKER FEE PAID BY OWNER*. Call TODAY to inquire! Lots of units and different floor plans to choose from! *ADA Accessible unit*

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 McGrath Highway have any available units?
434 McGrath Highway has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 434 McGrath Highway have?
Some of 434 McGrath Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 McGrath Highway currently offering any rent specials?
434 McGrath Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 McGrath Highway pet-friendly?
No, 434 McGrath Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 434 McGrath Highway offer parking?
Yes, 434 McGrath Highway does offer parking.
Does 434 McGrath Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 434 McGrath Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 McGrath Highway have a pool?
No, 434 McGrath Highway does not have a pool.
Does 434 McGrath Highway have accessible units?
No, 434 McGrath Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 434 McGrath Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 434 McGrath Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 434 McGrath Highway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 434 McGrath Highway has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 434 McGrath Highway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity