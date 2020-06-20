434 McGrath Highway

Amenities

Welcome to The Commons at Prospect Hill: new apartment community featuring all of the amenities you would expect from a Downtown Luxury Building. Washer and Dryer in-unit, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, smart thermostat system and high-end finishes. Building amenities include: Package service, Gym, Community Room and Conference Room. This elevator building offers assigned garage parking spaces for rent. Close to Boston, Charlestown, Cambridge and Medford, and offering proximity to Tufts University, MIT and Harvard via numerous transportation options. Served by the Red Line and Orange Line of Boston's MBTA system, downtown Boston is easily reachable via commuter rail or the many bus routes that also operate in Somerville. *LIMITED TIME: BROKER FEE PAID BY OWNER*. Call TODAY to inquire! Lots of units and different floor plans to choose from! *ADA Accessible unit*



Terms: One year lease