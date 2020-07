Amenities

hardwood floors bbq/grill courtyard some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill

Rare first floor one bedroom with hardwood floors through out, nice large bedroom and kitchen large enough to eat in! Heat and Hot water is included, in addition a private storage bin in basement. Shared courtyard, excellent for grilling with the neighbors in the summer! Laundry co-op in basement, free permit parking on the street.



TEXT NICK: 207-608-3588 for virtual tour