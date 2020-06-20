All apartments in Somerville
34 Gilman St

34 Gilman Street · (617) 542-0012
Location

34 Gilman Street, Somerville, MA 02145
East Somerville

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this stunning 2 bed 2 bath duplex with easy access to Somerville's best amenities including Union Square, Assembly Square, the Orange line and more! Recently renovated, this gorgeous unit has everything you need! An open floor plan living area with wide pine hardwood floors flows easily into a fully-equipped kitchen with granite peninsula. Dining area features custom-built hutch and a glass slider leads to a private deck perfect for morning coffee! Spacious guest bedroom offers dual exposures for plenty of light and full bath enjoys modern touches. Second floor reveals a dramatic king-sized master with ensuite bath and huge bonus storage/closet space. Magnificently manicured and shared back yard offers plenty of space to stretch out with sunken sitting area and separate patio ideal for al fresco dining. Central air and tandem driveway parking included too! Tenant to pay first, half-month security and broker fee. 3D virtual tour available inquire for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Gilman St have any available units?
34 Gilman St has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 Gilman St have?
Some of 34 Gilman St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Gilman St currently offering any rent specials?
34 Gilman St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Gilman St pet-friendly?
No, 34 Gilman St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 34 Gilman St offer parking?
Yes, 34 Gilman St does offer parking.
Does 34 Gilman St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Gilman St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Gilman St have a pool?
No, 34 Gilman St does not have a pool.
Does 34 Gilman St have accessible units?
No, 34 Gilman St does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Gilman St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Gilman St has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Gilman St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 34 Gilman St has units with air conditioning.
