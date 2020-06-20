34 Gilman St

Amenities

Welcome home to this stunning 2 bed 2 bath duplex with easy access to Somerville's best amenities including Union Square, Assembly Square, the Orange line and more! Recently renovated, this gorgeous unit has everything you need! An open floor plan living area with wide pine hardwood floors flows easily into a fully-equipped kitchen with granite peninsula. Dining area features custom-built hutch and a glass slider leads to a private deck perfect for morning coffee! Spacious guest bedroom offers dual exposures for plenty of light and full bath enjoys modern touches. Second floor reveals a dramatic king-sized master with ensuite bath and huge bonus storage/closet space. Magnificently manicured and shared back yard offers plenty of space to stretch out with sunken sitting area and separate patio ideal for al fresco dining. Central air and tandem driveway parking included too! Tenant to pay first, half-month security and broker fee. 3D virtual tour available inquire for more information!