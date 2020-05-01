All apartments in Somerville
3 Calvin Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 2:47 PM

3 Calvin Street

3 Calvin Street · (401) 447-8635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3 Calvin Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Copy · Avail. Sep 1

$2,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 Calvin Street Apt #3 Copy, Somerville, MA 02143 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Steve Marcello, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (401) 447-8635. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: allowed. Sunny quiet 3rd floor, large living room (13x16), one good sized BR and one small BR ( 9'x10'), galley kitchen with dining area big enough for small table. Available 9/1. Close to Harvard Square & Inman Square. Inquire about a virtual 3D tour. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3544948 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Calvin Street have any available units?
3 Calvin Street has a unit available for $2,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3 Calvin Street currently offering any rent specials?
3 Calvin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Calvin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Calvin Street is pet friendly.
Does 3 Calvin Street offer parking?
No, 3 Calvin Street does not offer parking.
Does 3 Calvin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Calvin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Calvin Street have a pool?
No, 3 Calvin Street does not have a pool.
Does 3 Calvin Street have accessible units?
No, 3 Calvin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Calvin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Calvin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Calvin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Calvin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
