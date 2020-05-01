Amenities
3 Calvin Street Apt #3 Copy, Somerville, MA 02143 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Steve Marcello, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (401) 447-8635. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: allowed. Sunny quiet 3rd floor, large living room (13x16), one good sized BR and one small BR ( 9'x10'), galley kitchen with dining area big enough for small table. Available 9/1. Close to Harvard Square & Inman Square. Inquire about a virtual 3D tour. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3544948 ]