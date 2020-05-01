29 Alston St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in the Sullivan Square area of Somerville. Brand new renovated 2 bedroom with central air, free laundry and pets are welcome! New kitchen with dishwasher, disposal and microwave. Hardwood floors throughout. (Reference #175463)