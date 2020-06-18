All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 28 Franklin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
28 Franklin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

28 Franklin

28 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

28 Franklin Street, Somerville, MA 02145
East Somerville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Franklin have any available units?
28 Franklin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
Is 28 Franklin currently offering any rent specials?
28 Franklin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Franklin pet-friendly?
No, 28 Franklin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 28 Franklin offer parking?
No, 28 Franklin does not offer parking.
Does 28 Franklin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Franklin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Franklin have a pool?
No, 28 Franklin does not have a pool.
Does 28 Franklin have accessible units?
No, 28 Franklin does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Franklin have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Franklin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Franklin have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Franklin does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music