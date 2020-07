Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Available 9/1! Renovated 3 bed, 2 bath unit in Magoun Square featuring granite countertops, new appliances, tiled bathrooms and kitchen. Eat-in kitchen opens directly to spacious living room. Entire unit is freshly painted. In-unit washer/dryer, 2 compact off-street parking spaces included in the rent, and shared spacious backyard with grill! Quiet street right in Magoun Sq. - restaurants, shopping, and park nearby. Less than a mile from Davis and Porter Sq.