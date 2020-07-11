246 Highland Avenue

Amenities
46 Highland Avenue Apt #2, Somerville, MA 02143 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. - 3 bed/1 bath - Eat-in-kitchen (dishwasher, gas stove, fridge) - Huge bedrooms and living room - Large backyard (shared) - Enclosed front porch - Landlord buying coin-op laundry machines to be added to the basement - Street parking - Tenants responsible for all separately metered utilities - First and Last Month's Rent Deposit REQUIRED for this unit [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3627797 ]