246 Highland Avenue
246 Highland Avenue

246 Highland Avenue · (781) 605-8924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

246 Highland Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143
Powder House

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,700

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
46 Highland Avenue Apt #2, Somerville, MA 02143 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. - 3 bed/1 bath - Eat-in-kitchen (dishwasher, gas stove, fridge) - Huge bedrooms and living room - Large backyard (shared) - Enclosed front porch - Landlord buying coin-op laundry machines to be added to the basement - Street parking - Tenants responsible for all separately metered utilities - First and Last Month's Rent Deposit REQUIRED for this unit [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3627797 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Highland Avenue have any available units?
246 Highland Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 246 Highland Avenue have?
Some of 246 Highland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
246 Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 246 Highland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 246 Highland Avenue offer parking?
No, 246 Highland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 246 Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 246 Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 246 Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 246 Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 Highland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 246 Highland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 246 Highland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
