Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

Bright and sunny two bed, two bath. With open kitchen/ living room, ample closet space (including one walk in closet), gleaming hardwood floors through out, modern finishes, and spacious bedrooms this unit is a must see! Situated between Union Sq and Sullivan sq this property is a short distance to the orange line, many bus lines, 93, 99, and McGrath Highway, brand new Bow Market, Assembly Row many shops and restaurants and all Somerville has to offer!



Terms: One year lease