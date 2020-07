Amenities

Listed by Jacques Realty Group. 1 Bed 1 Bath apartment located just 1 block away from Sullivan Station (3 Mins). Located in East Somerville, 10 Min walk to Assembly Row. Heat and hot water is included in the rent. No pets Allowed Features: Renovated Kitchen, New Bath, Carpet, Heat included, Hot Water Included. Laundry on site Just First, Last and Half Month broker Fee required On Street Permit parking only On site coin op laundry.



Terms: One year lease