All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 213 Summer St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
213 Summer St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:32 PM

213 Summer St.

213 Summer Street · (617) 851-1505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Spring Hill
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

213 Summer Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Spring Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Sunny 2 bed available 9/1 NO FEE! Beautiful and large 2 bedroom apt located on Summer St. The apt is about an 8-10 minutes to the Porter Sq T, and about 15 to Harvard! The location is convenient and apartment very large! The apt itself includes: hardwood floors, white walls, laundry in the basement, new windows to help keep heating costs down, and a dishwasher. All that is required to sign a 1 year, ONE PAGE lease is a completed rental application, signed lease and last month's rent paid in full. Well Maintained 6 family home located minutes to Porter Sq

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Summer St. have any available units?
213 Summer St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 213 Summer St. have?
Some of 213 Summer St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Summer St. currently offering any rent specials?
213 Summer St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Summer St. pet-friendly?
No, 213 Summer St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 213 Summer St. offer parking?
No, 213 Summer St. does not offer parking.
Does 213 Summer St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Summer St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Summer St. have a pool?
No, 213 Summer St. does not have a pool.
Does 213 Summer St. have accessible units?
No, 213 Summer St. does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Summer St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Summer St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Summer St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Summer St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 213 Summer St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity