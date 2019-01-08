213 Summer St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Sunny 2 bed available 9/1 NO FEE! Beautiful and large 2 bedroom apt located on Summer St. The apt is about an 8-10 minutes to the Porter Sq T, and about 15 to Harvard! The location is convenient and apartment very large! The apt itself includes: hardwood floors, white walls, laundry in the basement, new windows to help keep heating costs down, and a dishwasher. All that is required to sign a 1 year, ONE PAGE lease is a completed rental application, signed lease and last month's rent paid in full. Well Maintained 6 family home located minutes to Porter Sq



Terms: One year lease