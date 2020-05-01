All apartments in Somerville
206 Holland Street
206 Holland Street

206 Holland Street · (617) 872-7656
Location

206 Holland Street, Somerville, MA 02144
Teele Square

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$5,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
2 Available 09/01/20 Wow, a huge multi level mansion of a home only 6 minutes to Davis Sq with easy access to the red line mbta. This massive apartment features: 4 bedrooms + large office, 3.5 bath, tons of extra living space, multi-level unit with views of Boston skyline, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen (new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters), updated bathrooms, central heat & A/C, laundry on site (laundry room). Apartment also features large windows, gas heat. Available September 1.

Video tour available on request! The entire rental process can be completed online, safely at home.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/206-holland-st-somerville-ma-02144-usa-unit-2/e179bdca-ece2-4c67-9263-5c2b068aabd0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Holland Street have any available units?
206 Holland Street has a unit available for $5,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 206 Holland Street have?
Some of 206 Holland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Holland Street currently offering any rent specials?
206 Holland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Holland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Holland Street is pet friendly.
Does 206 Holland Street offer parking?
No, 206 Holland Street does not offer parking.
Does 206 Holland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Holland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Holland Street have a pool?
No, 206 Holland Street does not have a pool.
Does 206 Holland Street have accessible units?
No, 206 Holland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Holland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Holland Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Holland Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 206 Holland Street has units with air conditioning.
