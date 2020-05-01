206 Holland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

2 Available 09/01/20 Wow, a huge multi level mansion of a home only 6 minutes to Davis Sq with easy access to the red line mbta. This massive apartment features: 4 bedrooms + large office, 3.5 bath, tons of extra living space, multi-level unit with views of Boston skyline, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen (new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters), updated bathrooms, central heat & A/C, laundry on site (laundry room). Apartment also features large windows, gas heat. Available September 1.



