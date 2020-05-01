All apartments in Somerville
197 Summer
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

197 Summer

197 Summer Street · No Longer Available
Location

197 Summer Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Spring Hill

Amenities

Bus: 87  Somerville Ave @ Lowell St (0.24 mi)Bus: 85  Avon St @ Central St (0.26 mi)Bus: 83  Somerville Ave @ Elm St (0.28 mi)Bus: 88  Highland Ave @ Lowell St (0.18 mi)Bus: 80  Medford St @ Central St (0.55 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 Summer have any available units?
197 Summer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
Is 197 Summer currently offering any rent specials?
197 Summer isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 Summer pet-friendly?
No, 197 Summer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 197 Summer offer parking?
No, 197 Summer does not offer parking.
Does 197 Summer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 Summer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 Summer have a pool?
No, 197 Summer does not have a pool.
Does 197 Summer have accessible units?
No, 197 Summer does not have accessible units.
Does 197 Summer have units with dishwashers?
No, 197 Summer does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 197 Summer have units with air conditioning?
No, 197 Summer does not have units with air conditioning.
