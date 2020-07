Amenities

Step outside your door to many great shops and restaurants on Broadway or enjoy a short walk to Assembly Row Union Square and Sullivan Square. When necessary jump on the bus at the end of the block or access Rt. 93 around the corner. This property is convenient to everything! This 2BR unit features a modern kitchen with refinished cabinets and new hardware stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. The unit also features refinished hardwood floors LED lighting in-unit combo laundry ductless mini-split heating and cooling systems new vinyl replacement windows and fresh paint throughout. Tenants pay for all utilities including sub-metered water-sewer. Exterior has improved siding and large rear deck.