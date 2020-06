Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

Located near Davis Square right on the bikepath within a modern building, this great very spacious 2 bedroom apartment features new carpeting, a separate living room and dining room, renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Oversized bedrooms and central A/C! 1 off street parking space is included. Laundry is on the premises. Available 9/1/2020



Terms: One year lease