15 Oxford Street
Last updated July 21 2020 at 7:42 PM

15 Oxford Street

15 Oxford Street · (617) 576-3800
Location

15 Oxford Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Spring Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Large 3-bed/1-bath apartment in Somerville close to restaurants, shops, cafes and public transportation. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, gas stove and fridge. Large living room with gleaming hardwood floors. Three well sized bedrooms. Washer/dryer plus additional storage in-basement. One (1) non-tandem parking space included in rent. Pets negotiable. Mini-split airpump for heating and cooling - energy efficient. Available 8/1 or 9/1. First, last, security and brokers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Oxford Street have any available units?
15 Oxford Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Oxford Street have?
Some of 15 Oxford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Oxford Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Oxford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Oxford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Oxford Street is pet friendly.
Does 15 Oxford Street offer parking?
Yes, 15 Oxford Street offers parking.
Does 15 Oxford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Oxford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Oxford Street have a pool?
No, 15 Oxford Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 Oxford Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Oxford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Oxford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Oxford Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Oxford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Oxford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
