15 Oxford Street

Amenities
Large 3-bed/1-bath apartment in Somerville close to restaurants, shops, cafes and public transportation. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, gas stove and fridge. Large living room with gleaming hardwood floors. Three well sized bedrooms. Washer/dryer plus additional storage in-basement. One (1) non-tandem parking space included in rent. Pets negotiable. Mini-split airpump for heating and cooling - energy efficient. Available 8/1 or 9/1. First, last, security and brokers