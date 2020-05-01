15 Caldwell Ave.

Amenities

NO FEES! - Family business This THREE BEDROOM apartment is located just near the The Biscuit and Wine & Cheese Cask off Washington Street. It is located near the intersection of where Beacon St., Kirkland St. and Washington Street. This is approximately a 10-12 minutes to HARVARD SQ. The apartment includes hardwood floors, white walls, new windows, laundry in the basement, Fridge, stove and dishwasher. Also included PARKING for ONE CAR in the driveway, a porch and backyard. This is a quiet neighborhood and small dead end street. The apartment is located on the first floor. All that is required to sign a one year lease is a completed rental application and your last month's rent paid in full. There are no other fees or deposits!!



