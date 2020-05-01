All apartments in Somerville
15 Caldwell Ave.

15 Caldwell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15 Caldwell Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
NO FEES! - Family business This THREE BEDROOM apartment is located just near the The Biscuit and Wine & Cheese Cask off Washington Street. It is located near the intersection of where Beacon St., Kirkland St. and Washington Street. This is approximately a 10-12 minutes to HARVARD SQ. The apartment includes hardwood floors, white walls, new windows, laundry in the basement, Fridge, stove and dishwasher. Also included PARKING for ONE CAR in the driveway, a porch and backyard. This is a quiet neighborhood and small dead end street. The apartment is located on the first floor. All that is required to sign a one year lease is a completed rental application and your last month's rent paid in full. There are no other fees or deposits!!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Caldwell Ave. have any available units?
15 Caldwell Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 15 Caldwell Ave. have?
Some of 15 Caldwell Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Caldwell Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
15 Caldwell Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Caldwell Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 15 Caldwell Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 15 Caldwell Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 15 Caldwell Ave. does offer parking.
Does 15 Caldwell Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Caldwell Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Caldwell Ave. have a pool?
No, 15 Caldwell Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 15 Caldwell Ave. have accessible units?
No, 15 Caldwell Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Caldwell Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Caldwell Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Caldwell Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Caldwell Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
