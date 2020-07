Amenities

Nice and sunny TOP FLOOR 2 bedroom apartment. Located in the Tufts area of Somerville on Powder House Blvd. From here you're only about a 15 minute walk to the Redline in Davis Square. This place has 2 good sized bedrooms (one with a walk-in closet!), hardwood floors, a good sized living room, and a modern eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher being added + a pantry. Available September 1st. Call or text to set up a showing!



Terms: One year lease