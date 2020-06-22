14 Caldwell Ave.

Amenities

NO FEES! AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN SEPTEMBER!! :) This THREE BEDROOM apartment is located just near The Biscuit, Dali, and Wine & Cheese Cask off Washington Street. It is located near the intersection of where Beacon St., Kirkland St. and Washington Street. This is approximately a 10-12 minute walk to HARVARD SQ. The apartment includes hardwood floors, white walls, new windows, laundry & storage in the basement, Fridge, stove and dishwasher. Also included is 3 Parking spaces in the driveway. This is a quiet neighborhood and small street. The apartment is located on the Second floor. All that is required to sign a one year lease is a completed rental application and your last month's rent paid in full. There are no other fees or deposits!! No Pets EMAIL me at lina@RalphMalin.com



