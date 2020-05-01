135 Morrison Ave..

Amenities
This one bed, one bathroom apartment is located in a beautifully maintained multifamily on a quiet street less than a half mile to Davis Square. It is a second floor unit with high ceilings, hardwood floors and plenty of sunlight. The eat-in-kitchen is equipped with cabinets and countertop space, a disposal, and a gas-range stove. The bedroom (12'5" x 12'3") has a walk-in closet and bay window. There is a second bedroom (9'2" x 8'8") that can be used as an office/study located just off of the living room, which also has a bay window.There is coin-operated laundry and additional storage in the basement. One tandem driveway spot is included. Enjoying the use of the shared backyard with beautiful garden landscaping. Sorry, no pets. Available July 1st!!
Terms: One year lease