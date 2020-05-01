135 Morrison Ave..

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This one bed, one bathroom apartment is located in a beautifully maintained multifamily on a quiet street less than a half mile to Davis Square. It is a second floor unit with high ceilings, hardwood floors and plenty of sunlight. The eat-in-kitchen is equipped with cabinets and countertop space, a disposal, and a gas-range stove. The bedroom (12'5" x 12'3") has a walk-in closet and bay window. There is a second bedroom (9'2" x 8'8") that can be used as an office/study located just off of the living room, which also has a bay window.There is coin-operated laundry and additional storage in the basement. One tandem driveway spot is included. Enjoying the use of the shared backyard with beautiful garden landscaping. Sorry, no pets. Available July 1st!!



Terms: One year lease