Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:20 PM

135 Morrison Ave.

135 Morrison Avenue · (617) 864-4600
Location

135 Morrison Avenue, Somerville, MA 02144
Powder House

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This one bed, one bathroom apartment is located in a beautifully maintained multifamily on a quiet street less than a half mile to Davis Square. It is a second floor unit with high ceilings, hardwood floors and plenty of sunlight. The eat-in-kitchen is equipped with cabinets and countertop space, a disposal, and a gas-range stove. The bedroom (12'5" x 12'3") has a walk-in closet and bay window. There is a second bedroom (9'2" x 8'8") that can be used as an office/study located just off of the living room, which also has a bay window.There is coin-operated laundry and additional storage in the basement. One tandem driveway spot is included. Enjoying the use of the shared backyard with beautiful garden landscaping. Sorry, no pets. Available July 1st!!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 135 Morrison Ave. have any available units?
135 Morrison Ave. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 135 Morrison Ave. have?
Some of 135 Morrison Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Morrison Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
135 Morrison Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Morrison Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 135 Morrison Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 135 Morrison Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 135 Morrison Ave. does offer parking.
Does 135 Morrison Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Morrison Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Morrison Ave. have a pool?
No, 135 Morrison Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 135 Morrison Ave. have accessible units?
No, 135 Morrison Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Morrison Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Morrison Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Morrison Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Morrison Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

