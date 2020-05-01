All apartments in Somerville
134-136 Holland Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:50 AM

134-136 Holland Street

134 Holland St · (617) 299-9201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

134 Holland St, Somerville, MA 02144
Teele Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
134-136 Holland Street Apt #3, Somerville, MA 02144 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Eric Walbridge, Hillway Realty Group, (617) 299-9201. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. - 3 bed/1 bath - Large eat-in-kitchen - Private rear enclosed porch - Coin-op laundry machines in building - Street parking Transportation Bus: 83, Rindge Ave @ Massachusetts Ave (0.49 mi) Bus: 77, North Cambridge Carhouse (0.28 mi) Bus: 87, Holland St @ Paulina St (0.02 mi) Bus: 88, Highland Ave @ Cutter Ave (0.45 mi) Subway: Red Line, Davis (0.28 mi) Bus: 96, College Ave @ Chapel St (0.25 mi) Bus: 89, Broadway opp Packard Ave (0.17 mi) Bus: 89/93, Broadway @ Packard Ave (0.18 mi) Bus: 80, College Ave @ Powder House Sq (0.46 mi) If this is what you're looking for, Pls contact: Eric Walbridge 617-299-9201 eric@hillwayrealty.com [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3590123 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134-136 Holland Street have any available units?
134-136 Holland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
Is 134-136 Holland Street currently offering any rent specials?
134-136 Holland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134-136 Holland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 134-136 Holland Street is pet friendly.
Does 134-136 Holland Street offer parking?
No, 134-136 Holland Street does not offer parking.
Does 134-136 Holland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134-136 Holland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134-136 Holland Street have a pool?
No, 134-136 Holland Street does not have a pool.
Does 134-136 Holland Street have accessible units?
No, 134-136 Holland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 134-136 Holland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 134-136 Holland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134-136 Holland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 134-136 Holland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
