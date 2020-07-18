All apartments in Somerville
11 Newbury St 1

11 Newbury St · (617) 571-5397
Location

11 Newbury St, Somerville, MA 02144
Teele Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$18,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 attractive 2 br at Tufts and Davis. porch, parking - Property Id: 314013

Somerville West at Teele Square, walk to red line at Davis Square and Tufts University, on Newbury Street: attractive 2 bedroom, wood floors, living room, eat-in kitchen, porch, yard area, 2 car parking cat ok, 2000 plus utilities, Video tour is available Sander Real Estate
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/11-newbury-st-somerville-ma-unit-1/314013
Property Id 314013

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5941060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Newbury St 1 have any available units?
11 Newbury St 1 has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Newbury St 1 have?
Some of 11 Newbury St 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Newbury St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
11 Newbury St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Newbury St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Newbury St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 11 Newbury St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 11 Newbury St 1 offers parking.
Does 11 Newbury St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Newbury St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Newbury St 1 have a pool?
No, 11 Newbury St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 11 Newbury St 1 have accessible units?
No, 11 Newbury St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Newbury St 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Newbury St 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Newbury St 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Newbury St 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
