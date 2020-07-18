11 Newbury St 1

Amenities
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 attractive 2 br at Tufts and Davis. porch, parking - Property Id: 314013
Somerville West at Teele Square, walk to red line at Davis Square and Tufts University, on Newbury Street: attractive 2 bedroom, wood floors, living room, eat-in kitchen, porch, yard area, 2 car parking cat ok, 2000 plus utilities, Video tour is available Sander Real Estate
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/11-newbury-st-somerville-ma-unit-1/314013
Property Id 314013
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5941060)