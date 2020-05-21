All apartments in Somerville
11 Eliot St.

11 Eliot Street · No Longer Available
Location

11 Eliot Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Harvard University. Harvard Law. Harvard Divinity. Harvard Kennedy.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Eliot St. have any available units?
11 Eliot St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 11 Eliot St. have?
Some of 11 Eliot St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Eliot St. currently offering any rent specials?
11 Eliot St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Eliot St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Eliot St. is pet friendly.
Does 11 Eliot St. offer parking?
Yes, 11 Eliot St. does offer parking.
Does 11 Eliot St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Eliot St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Eliot St. have a pool?
No, 11 Eliot St. does not have a pool.
Does 11 Eliot St. have accessible units?
No, 11 Eliot St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Eliot St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Eliot St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Eliot St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Eliot St. does not have units with air conditioning.
