Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 11 Eliot St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
11 Eliot St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11 Eliot St.
11 Eliot Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
11 Eliot Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Harvard University. Harvard Law. Harvard Divinity. Harvard Kennedy.
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11 Eliot St. have any available units?
11 Eliot St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Somerville, MA
.
What amenities does 11 Eliot St. have?
Some of 11 Eliot St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11 Eliot St. currently offering any rent specials?
11 Eliot St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Eliot St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Eliot St. is pet friendly.
Does 11 Eliot St. offer parking?
Yes, 11 Eliot St. does offer parking.
Does 11 Eliot St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Eliot St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Eliot St. have a pool?
No, 11 Eliot St. does not have a pool.
Does 11 Eliot St. have accessible units?
No, 11 Eliot St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Eliot St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Eliot St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Eliot St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Eliot St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Similar Pages
Somerville 1 Bedrooms
Somerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in Specials
Somerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MA
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Weymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NH
Newton, MA
Revere, MA
Marlborough, MA
Haverhill, MA
Arlington, MA
Brockton, MA
Woburn, MA
Fall River, MA
Watertown Town, MA
Warwick, RI
Nearby Neighborhoods
Spring Hill
Powder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River
Apartments Near Colleges
Rhode Island College
Providence College
Becker College
Hult International Business School
Berklee College of Music