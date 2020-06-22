All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 107 Marion.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
107 Marion
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM

107 Marion

107 Marion Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

107 Marion Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
brand New CONDO QUALITY 4br/1bath unit Granite counters stainless steel appliances Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Marion have any available units?
107 Marion doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
Is 107 Marion currently offering any rent specials?
107 Marion isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Marion pet-friendly?
No, 107 Marion is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 107 Marion offer parking?
No, 107 Marion does not offer parking.
Does 107 Marion have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Marion does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Marion have a pool?
No, 107 Marion does not have a pool.
Does 107 Marion have accessible units?
No, 107 Marion does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Marion have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Marion does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Marion have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Marion does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music