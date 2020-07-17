All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 1 Fitchburg St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
1 Fitchburg St
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

1 Fitchburg St

1 Fitchburg Street · (617) 401-9292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

1 Fitchburg Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Inner Belt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
elevator
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
Great loft in Brickbottom, V-shaped architecture allows for an open feeling to accommodate a private bedroom, living &amp; dining area. Top floor in an elevator building, high lofty ceilings, huge windows with sky views, large fully applianced kitchen, good sized bathroom including a double sink, washer, dryer, heat, hot water &amp; garage parking included! Features a rock climbing wall in the unit! (tenants must sign a release). Polished concrete floors. Property features courtyard with amazing gardens, professionally run art gallery and building is professionally managed. All this &amp; it's close to Union Square, Assembly Row, Lechmere, highways, with easy access to MIT &amp; hospitals. (Reference #176384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Fitchburg St have any available units?
1 Fitchburg St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 1 Fitchburg St have?
Some of 1 Fitchburg St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Fitchburg St currently offering any rent specials?
1 Fitchburg St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Fitchburg St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Fitchburg St is pet friendly.
Does 1 Fitchburg St offer parking?
Yes, 1 Fitchburg St offers parking.
Does 1 Fitchburg St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Fitchburg St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Fitchburg St have a pool?
No, 1 Fitchburg St does not have a pool.
Does 1 Fitchburg St have accessible units?
No, 1 Fitchburg St does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Fitchburg St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Fitchburg St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Fitchburg St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Fitchburg St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1 Fitchburg St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Washer-DryersSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter HillDavis Square
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity