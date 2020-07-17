1 Fitchburg St

Amenities
Great loft in Brickbottom, V-shaped architecture allows for an open feeling to accommodate a private bedroom, living & dining area. Top floor in an elevator building, high lofty ceilings, huge windows with sky views, large fully applianced kitchen, good sized bathroom including a double sink, washer, dryer, heat, hot water & garage parking included! Features a rock climbing wall in the unit! (tenants must sign a release). Polished concrete floors. Property features courtyard with amazing gardens, professionally run art gallery and building is professionally managed. All this & it's close to Union Square, Assembly Row, Lechmere, highways, with easy access to MIT & hospitals. (Reference #176384)