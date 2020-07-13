All apartments in Salisbury
Find more places like Tidewater at Salisbury.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salisbury, MA
/
Tidewater at Salisbury
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:06 PM

Tidewater at Salisbury

191 Beach Rd · (978) 291-7551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

191 Beach Rd, Salisbury, MA 01952

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D214 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

Unit D201 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 939 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B306 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tidewater at Salisbury.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
bbq/grill
bike storage
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Tidewater at Salisbury is a newly built community that offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. The community features a sparkling outdoor swimming pool, individual balconies, covered parking and a clubhouse with a state of the art fitness studio. Tidewater at Salisbury is located just steps from Salisbury Beach and everything it has to offer - restaurants, shopping etc!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Deposit: $250 holding deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
limit: 2
rent: $60
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions
Cats
limit: 2
rent: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tidewater at Salisbury have any available units?
Tidewater at Salisbury has 3 units available starting at $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Tidewater at Salisbury have?
Some of Tidewater at Salisbury's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tidewater at Salisbury currently offering any rent specials?
Tidewater at Salisbury is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tidewater at Salisbury pet-friendly?
Yes, Tidewater at Salisbury is pet friendly.
Does Tidewater at Salisbury offer parking?
Yes, Tidewater at Salisbury offers parking.
Does Tidewater at Salisbury have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tidewater at Salisbury does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tidewater at Salisbury have a pool?
Yes, Tidewater at Salisbury has a pool.
Does Tidewater at Salisbury have accessible units?
Yes, Tidewater at Salisbury has accessible units.
Does Tidewater at Salisbury have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tidewater at Salisbury has units with dishwashers.
Does Tidewater at Salisbury have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Tidewater at Salisbury has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Tidewater at Salisbury?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAEast Merrimack, NHHooksett, NH
North Pembroke, MAMilton, MADover, NHLynn, MAWellesley, MADerry, NHExeter, NHConcord, NHPortsmouth, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

Babson CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity