Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
191 Beach Rd, Salisbury, MA 01952
Price and availability
VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit D214 · Avail. Aug 11
$1,900
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft
Unit D201 · Avail. Sep 2
$1,955
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit B306 · Avail. Aug 26
$2,250
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tidewater at Salisbury.
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
bbq/grill
bike storage
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Tidewater at Salisbury is a newly built community that offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. The community features a sparkling outdoor swimming pool, individual balconies, covered parking and a clubhouse with a state of the art fitness studio. Tidewater at Salisbury is located just steps from Salisbury Beach and everything it has to offer - restaurants, shopping etc!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Deposit: $250 holding deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
limit: 2
rent: $60
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions
Cats
limit: 2
rent: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Tidewater at Salisbury have any available units?
Tidewater at Salisbury has 3 units available starting at $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Tidewater at Salisbury have?
Some of Tidewater at Salisbury's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tidewater at Salisbury currently offering any rent specials?
Tidewater at Salisbury is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tidewater at Salisbury pet-friendly?
Yes, Tidewater at Salisbury is pet friendly.
Does Tidewater at Salisbury offer parking?
Yes, Tidewater at Salisbury offers parking.
Does Tidewater at Salisbury have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tidewater at Salisbury does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tidewater at Salisbury have a pool?
Yes, Tidewater at Salisbury has a pool.
Does Tidewater at Salisbury have accessible units?
Yes, Tidewater at Salisbury has accessible units.
Does Tidewater at Salisbury have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tidewater at Salisbury has units with dishwashers.
Does Tidewater at Salisbury have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Tidewater at Salisbury has units with air conditioning.