Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:54 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Salisbury, MA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Salisbury offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike rid... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
19 Liberty St.
19 Liberty Street, Salisbury, MA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2000 sqft
Available 09/08/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom beach property. - Property Id: 145272 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Baths, fully furnished, 2 blocks to the beach ! Property is being rented from September 8th. thru May 1st.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
107 Atlantic Avenue
107 Atlantic Avenue, Salisbury, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Direct oceanfront (top flr. of 3 unit condo) Quiet, safe neighborhood. Private picnic area/private dune crossing. Oceanfront deck for sunrise & moon rise. Street side deck for sunsets (Newburyport skyline) Merrimack River. Off St.
Results within 5 miles of Salisbury
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
13 Units Available
The Heights Amesbury
36 Haverhill Rd, Amesbury Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,946
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built with attractive views in mind, these apartments feature nine-foot ceilings along with balconies and patios. The community also includes free Wi-Fi, access to the local fitness club and an outdoor lounge.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
461 Ocean Boulevard
461 Ocean Boulevard, Hampton Beach, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
832 sqft
-Seabreeze Condo for your winter rental. Ocean and marsh views. Two bedroom, one bath. Eat in kitchen, fireplace, washer and dryer. This winter rental is $1500.00 per month includes utilities. Beach across the street. Easy commute to highways.
Results within 10 miles of Salisbury

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Haverhill St 811
110 Haverhill Street, Essex County, MA
Studio
$2,495
576 sqft
Unit 811 Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Studio with in-unit laundry ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 222725 ~NO FEE~ Spacious studio apartment steps to Green Line, Orange Line, and North Station with tons of restaurants, bars, and shopping all around.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
221 South Road
221 South Road, Rockingham County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
6367 sqft
Spectacular estate located at Rye Beach 1.8 miles from Jenness Beach. This 3500 square foot home has plenty of room for the entire family to have their own space. Eat in kitchen with attached family room.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
2190 Ocean Boulevard
2190 Ocean Boulevard, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2614 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful off season beach house at Jenness Beach! Enjoy views of the ocean and living just steps to the beach. 3 bedrooms upstairs including a master suite with full bath and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms. Garage/storage space available.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
42 Locke Road
42 Locke Road, Rockingham County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3500 sqft
Perfect spot to enjoy the off-season at the beach! Beautifully furnished rental - walkable to the ocean! Open concept living space includes a large kitchen with counter seating that overlooks a sunny living area.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
8 Myrica Avenue
8 Myrica Avenue, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1668 sqft
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 - MAY 31ST. Three bedroom, two bath top floor unit in an upscale two unit building within sight and sound of the beach on Myrica Avenue in sought after Rye. Open concept living, dining and kitchen with island.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Myrica Avenue
10 Myrica Ave, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1345 sqft
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 - MAY 31. Jenness Beach! Luxurious two bedroom one bath, one level unit in a well located two unit luxury building with just one block from the ocean, beach, general store and Carriage House Restaurant.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
65 Surf Lane
65 Surf Lane, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1914 sqft
WINTER RENTAL available Sept 1, 2020 -5/31/2021. 2 bedroom (1Q, 1F, 2T and loft with bunk) Two bathrooms. Situated on a private road within walking distance to the beach, come relax for the winter months.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
36 Pine Meadows Drive
36 Pine Meadows Dr, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1380 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse Style Condo available for rent in a nicely landscaped setting. Central A.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Salisbury, MA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Salisbury offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Salisbury. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Salisbury can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

