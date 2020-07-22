Apartment List
9 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Salisbury, MA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Salisbury provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifest... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
19 Liberty St.
19 Liberty Street, Salisbury, MA
Available 09/08/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom beach property. - Property Id: 145272 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Baths, fully furnished, 2 blocks to the beach ! Property is being rented from September 8th. thru May 1st.
Results within 5 miles of Salisbury

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
16 O St
16 O Street, Hampton Beach, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1713 sqft
****LEASE TO OWN**** 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1,731 SF Year Round Beach House. Home boasts beautiful ocean views, farmers porch, patio, decks galore and is just steps from Hampton Beach.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
530 High Street
530 High Street, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
Beautifully decorated and maintained condo with an easy walk to North Beach. Winter rental available 10/1/20-5/20/21. Suitable for a couple. One garage space. Utilities extra. No pets, No smoking. Background and credit checks apply.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
124 Ocean Drive
124 Ocean Drive, Seabrook Beach, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
908 sqft
Summer 2020, three weeks available. Great price weekly price of 1500.00. Three bedroom one bath apartment located across the street from beautiful Seabrook Beach.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
3 Overlook Street
3 Overlook Street, Hampton, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1650 sqft
Wonderful North beach home in great school district, open concept living, new bath, kitchen , fantastic back yard for entertaining, fire pit, beach shack, this is a winter rental with the potential for yearly. Owner is a licensed NH realtor.
Results within 10 miles of Salisbury

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
221 South Road
221 South Road, Rockingham County, NH
Spectacular estate located at Rye Beach 1.8 miles from Jenness Beach. This 3500 square foot home has plenty of room for the entire family to have their own space. Eat in kitchen with attached family room.

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2190 Ocean Boulevard
2190 Ocean Boulevard, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2614 sqft
Wonderful off season beach house at Jenness Beach! Enjoy views of the ocean and living just steps to the beach. 3 bedrooms upstairs including a master suite with full bath and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms. Garage/storage space available.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
42 Locke Road
42 Locke Road, Rockingham County, NH
Perfect spot to enjoy the off-season at the beach! Beautifully furnished rental - walkable to the ocean! Open concept living space includes a large kitchen with counter seating that overlooks a sunny living area.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
8 Myrica Avenue
8 Myrica Avenue, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1668 sqft
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 - MAY 31ST. Three bedroom, two bath top floor unit in an upscale two unit building within sight and sound of the beach on Myrica Avenue in sought after Rye. Open concept living, dining and kitchen with island.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Salisbury, MA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Salisbury provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Salisbury. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

