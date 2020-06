Amenities

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom apartment in Salem. Bright and spacious second floor unit, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and bathroom. Front and back porches for the unit, coin-op laundry in the basement and 3 designated off street parking spaces! Hot water included. Credit, income and reference check required. Quiet neighborhood, close to everything. Available for May 1st move in.