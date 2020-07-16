Sign Up
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:14 AM
76 Lafayette St.
76 Lafayette Street
·
(617) 828-7796
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
76 Lafayette Street, Salem, MA 01970
Downtown Salem
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now
$2,550
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 76 Lafayette St. have any available units?
76 Lafayette St. has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salem, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Salem Rent Report
.
Is 76 Lafayette St. currently offering any rent specials?
76 Lafayette St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Lafayette St. pet-friendly?
No, 76 Lafayette St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Salem
.
Does 76 Lafayette St. offer parking?
No, 76 Lafayette St. does not offer parking.
Does 76 Lafayette St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 Lafayette St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Lafayette St. have a pool?
No, 76 Lafayette St. does not have a pool.
Does 76 Lafayette St. have accessible units?
No, 76 Lafayette St. does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Lafayette St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 Lafayette St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 76 Lafayette St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 Lafayette St. does not have units with air conditioning.
