Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:14 AM

76 Lafayette St.

76 Lafayette Street · (617) 828-7796
Location

76 Lafayette Street, Salem, MA 01970
Downtown Salem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 76 Lafayette St. have any available units?
76 Lafayette St. has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salem, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salem Rent Report.
Is 76 Lafayette St. currently offering any rent specials?
76 Lafayette St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Lafayette St. pet-friendly?
No, 76 Lafayette St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salem.
Does 76 Lafayette St. offer parking?
No, 76 Lafayette St. does not offer parking.
Does 76 Lafayette St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 Lafayette St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Lafayette St. have a pool?
No, 76 Lafayette St. does not have a pool.
Does 76 Lafayette St. have accessible units?
No, 76 Lafayette St. does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Lafayette St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 Lafayette St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 76 Lafayette St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 Lafayette St. does not have units with air conditioning.

