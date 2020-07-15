70-92 Boston St - 203

Amenities
• Free Fitness Center
• Community Room
• Pet-Friendly w/ Fenced in Dog Park (Additional fees may apply)
• Nearby to Commuter Rail & Salem's Shops and Restaurants
• Electronic Access Card Reader (FOB System)
• CCTV Security System at Interior/Exterior of Building
• Resident Online Portal
• Available Garage Parking (Additional fees may apply)
Eco-Friendly Housing
• 95% Efficient Gas-Fired Hydro-air Heating System
• LED Recessed lighting
• Energy Star Rated Double Glazed, Low E, Argon Filled Windows
• High-Efficiency Toilets
• Dishwasher With Stainless Steel Tubs (E-Star)
• Refrigerator (E-Star)
• Washer (E-Star)
Features
• Hard Wood Flooring
• In-Home Washer/Dryer
• Ample Closet Space
• Stainless Steel Appliances
• Central Air Conditioning & Heat
• Fireplace (Some Units)
• On-Demand Hot Water Heater
• Video Security Intercom System
• Solid Wood Kitchen Cabinets With Soft Close Drawers
• Gas: Dryer & Rang
The River Rock Residence is located in historic Salem, MA. Offering one, two, and three-bed units full of luxury amenities including plank flooring, in-home washer/dryer, ample closet space, stainless steel appliances, private balcony, gas fireplace, and granite countertops. All while offering highly efficient, environmentally friendly living features such as an on-demand hot water heater, LED lighting, and gas dryer & range. Come home and work out when you please at the on-site gym open 24/7. Or relax next to the fire with your friends in the community room. Breathe easy as the building offers fully covered parking to make the long New England winters a breeze. Furry friends are welcome too! The fenced-in dog park will make your pets feel at home in no time.
www.LiveRiverRock.com
To schedule a showing call or text: 978-219-2042
