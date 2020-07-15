All apartments in Salem
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:16 AM

70-92 Boston St - 203

70-92 Boston Street · (978) 219-2042
Location

70-92 Boston Street, Salem, MA 01970
North Salem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1022 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
online portal
Amenities
• Free Fitness Center
• Community Room
• Pet-Friendly w/ Fenced in Dog Park (Additional fees may apply)
• Nearby to Commuter Rail & Salem's Shops and Restaurants
• Electronic Access Card Reader (FOB System)
• CCTV Security System at Interior/Exterior of Building
• Resident Online Portal
• Available Garage Parking (Additional fees may apply)

Eco-Friendly Housing
• 95% Efficient Gas-Fired Hydro-air Heating System
• LED Recessed lighting
• Energy Star Rated Double Glazed, Low E, Argon Filled Windows
• High-Efficiency Toilets
• Dishwasher With Stainless Steel Tubs (E-Star)
• Refrigerator (E-Star)
• Washer (E-Star)

Features
• Hard Wood Flooring
• In-Home Washer/Dryer
• Ample Closet Space
• Stainless Steel Appliances
• Central Air Conditioning & Heat
• Fireplace (Some Units)
• LED Recessed lighting
• On-Demand Hot Water Heater
• Video Security Intercom System
• Solid Wood Kitchen Cabinets With Soft Close Drawers
• Gas: Dryer & Rang
The River Rock Residence is located in historic Salem, MA. Offering one, two, and three-bed units full of luxury amenities including plank flooring, in-home washer/dryer, ample closet space, stainless steel appliances, private balcony, gas fireplace, and granite countertops. All while offering highly efficient, environmentally friendly living features such as an on-demand hot water heater, LED lighting, and gas dryer & range. Come home and work out when you please at the on-site gym open 24/7. Or relax next to the fire with your friends in the community room. Breathe easy as the building offers fully covered parking to make the long New England winters a breeze. Furry friends are welcome too! The fenced-in dog park will make your pets feel at home in no time.

www.LiveRiverRock.com

To schedule a showing call or text: 978-219-2042
LiveRiverRock.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70-92 Boston St - 203 have any available units?
70-92 Boston St - 203 has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salem, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 70-92 Boston St - 203 have?
Some of 70-92 Boston St - 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70-92 Boston St - 203 currently offering any rent specials?
70-92 Boston St - 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70-92 Boston St - 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 70-92 Boston St - 203 is pet friendly.
Does 70-92 Boston St - 203 offer parking?
Yes, 70-92 Boston St - 203 offers parking.
Does 70-92 Boston St - 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70-92 Boston St - 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70-92 Boston St - 203 have a pool?
No, 70-92 Boston St - 203 does not have a pool.
Does 70-92 Boston St - 203 have accessible units?
Yes, 70-92 Boston St - 203 has accessible units.
Does 70-92 Boston St - 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70-92 Boston St - 203 has units with dishwashers.
