70-92 Boston St - 203

• Free Fitness Center

• Community Room

• Pet-Friendly w/ Fenced in Dog Park (Additional fees may apply)

• Nearby to Commuter Rail & Salem's Shops and Restaurants

• Electronic Access Card Reader (FOB System)

• CCTV Security System at Interior/Exterior of Building

• Resident Online Portal

• Available Garage Parking (Additional fees may apply)



Eco-Friendly Housing

• 95% Efficient Gas-Fired Hydro-air Heating System

• LED Recessed lighting

• Energy Star Rated Double Glazed, Low E, Argon Filled Windows

• High-Efficiency Toilets

• Dishwasher With Stainless Steel Tubs (E-Star)

• Refrigerator (E-Star)

• Washer (E-Star)



Features

• Hard Wood Flooring

• In-Home Washer/Dryer

• Ample Closet Space

• Stainless Steel Appliances

• Central Air Conditioning & Heat

• Fireplace (Some Units)

• LED Recessed lighting

• On-Demand Hot Water Heater

• Video Security Intercom System

• Solid Wood Kitchen Cabinets With Soft Close Drawers

• Gas: Dryer & Rang

The River Rock Residence is located in historic Salem, MA. Offering one, two, and three-bed units full of luxury amenities including plank flooring, in-home washer/dryer, ample closet space, stainless steel appliances, private balcony, gas fireplace, and granite countertops. All while offering highly efficient, environmentally friendly living features such as an on-demand hot water heater, LED lighting, and gas dryer & range. Come home and work out when you please at the on-site gym open 24/7. Or relax next to the fire with your friends in the community room. Breathe easy as the building offers fully covered parking to make the long New England winters a breeze. Furry friends are welcome too! The fenced-in dog park will make your pets feel at home in no time.



To schedule a showing call or text: 978-219-2042

