28 Goodhue Street - 208C
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

28 Goodhue Street - 208C

28 Goodhue Street · (978) 219-2042
Location

28 Goodhue Street, Salem, MA 01970
North Salem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
online portal
Amenities
• Free On-Site Storage Space
• Free Fitness Center
• Community Room
• On-Site Parking Available
• Covered Parking (Some Apartments)
• Pet-Friendly w/ Fenced in Dog Park
• Nearby to Commuter Rail & Salem's Shops and Restaurants
• Electronic Access Card Reader (FOB System)
• CCTV Security System at Interior/Exterior of Building
• Resident Online Portal

Eco-Friendly Housing
• 95% Efficient Gas-Fired Hydro-air Heating System
• LED Recessed lighting
• Energy Star Rated Double Glazed, Low E, Argon Filled Windows
• High-Efficiency Toilets
• Dishwasher With Stainless Steel Tubs (E-Star)
• Refrigerator (E-Star)
• Washer (E-Star)

Features
• Hard Wood Flooring
• In-Home Washer/Dryer
• Ample Closet Space
• Stainless Steel Appliances
• Central Air Conditioning & Heat
• Fireplace (Some Units)
• LED Recessed lighting
• On-Demand Hot Water Heater
• Video Security Intercom System
• Solid Wood Kitchen Cabinets With Soft Close Drawers and Trash Barrel
• Gas: Dryer & Rang
Modern luxury apartments, Salem's luxury apartment homes. The perfect blend of modern design and architecture. Excellent location, near local shops, restaurants, and commuter rail. Come live at North River Luxury Apartments!
www.Northriverluxuryapartments.com

For additional Information or to schedule a showing please call or text Tom Bavaro 978-219-2042

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Goodhue Street - 208C have any available units?
28 Goodhue Street - 208C has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salem, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Goodhue Street - 208C have?
Some of 28 Goodhue Street - 208C's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Goodhue Street - 208C currently offering any rent specials?
28 Goodhue Street - 208C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Goodhue Street - 208C pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Goodhue Street - 208C is pet friendly.
Does 28 Goodhue Street - 208C offer parking?
Yes, 28 Goodhue Street - 208C does offer parking.
Does 28 Goodhue Street - 208C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Goodhue Street - 208C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Goodhue Street - 208C have a pool?
No, 28 Goodhue Street - 208C does not have a pool.
Does 28 Goodhue Street - 208C have accessible units?
Yes, 28 Goodhue Street - 208C has accessible units.
Does 28 Goodhue Street - 208C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Goodhue Street - 208C has units with dishwashers.
