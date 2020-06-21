28 Goodhue Street - 208C

Amenities
• Free On-Site Storage Space
• Free Fitness Center
• Community Room
• On-Site Parking Available
• Covered Parking (Some Apartments)
• Pet-Friendly w/ Fenced in Dog Park
• Nearby to Commuter Rail & Salem's Shops and Restaurants
• Electronic Access Card Reader (FOB System)
• CCTV Security System at Interior/Exterior of Building
• Resident Online Portal
Eco-Friendly Housing
• 95% Efficient Gas-Fired Hydro-air Heating System
• LED Recessed lighting
• Energy Star Rated Double Glazed, Low E, Argon Filled Windows
• High-Efficiency Toilets
• Dishwasher With Stainless Steel Tubs (E-Star)
• Refrigerator (E-Star)
• Washer (E-Star)
Features
• Hard Wood Flooring
• In-Home Washer/Dryer
• Ample Closet Space
• Stainless Steel Appliances
• Central Air Conditioning & Heat
• Fireplace (Some Units)
• LED Recessed lighting
• On-Demand Hot Water Heater
• Video Security Intercom System
• Solid Wood Kitchen Cabinets With Soft Close Drawers and Trash Barrel
• Gas: Dryer & Rang
Modern luxury apartments, Salem's luxury apartment homes. The perfect blend of modern design and architecture. Excellent location, near local shops, restaurants, and commuter rail. Come live at North River Luxury Apartments!
www.Northriverluxuryapartments.com
For additional Information or to schedule a showing please call or text Tom Bavaro 978-219-2042