860 Sandwich Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning microwave range

Note: Due to the overwhelming response, the Landlord is reviewing applications now and will be making a decision in the next few days. No showings at this time. Unit is vacant - photos are of the staged model unit. Conveniently located near the Sagamore Bridge for commuters. Across the street access to Cape Cod Canal Bike Path. This unit was built 2018 so it still shows like new. Energy efficient living with gas heat, central a/c, interior unit. Living room, kitchen, dining and half bath on main level. 2 BR and full bath up. Basement storage. Appliances included - refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Rent includes rubbish removal, landscaping, snow removal, town water, assigned parking space. First, last and security deposit - no pets - no smoking - minimum one year lease.