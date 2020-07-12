All apartments in Sagamore
Find more places like 860 Sandwich Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sagamore, MA
/
860 Sandwich Road
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:38 PM

860 Sandwich Road

860 Sandwich Road · (508) 364-0084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

860 Sandwich Road, Sagamore, MA 02563
Bourne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Note: Due to the overwhelming response, the Landlord is reviewing applications now and will be making a decision in the next few days. No showings at this time. Unit is vacant - photos are of the staged model unit. Conveniently located near the Sagamore Bridge for commuters. Across the street access to Cape Cod Canal Bike Path. This unit was built 2018 so it still shows like new. Energy efficient living with gas heat, central a/c, interior unit. Living room, kitchen, dining and half bath on main level. 2 BR and full bath up. Basement storage. Appliances included - refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Rent includes rubbish removal, landscaping, snow removal, town water, assigned parking space. First, last and security deposit - no pets - no smoking - minimum one year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 Sandwich Road have any available units?
860 Sandwich Road has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 860 Sandwich Road have?
Some of 860 Sandwich Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 Sandwich Road currently offering any rent specials?
860 Sandwich Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 Sandwich Road pet-friendly?
No, 860 Sandwich Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sagamore.
Does 860 Sandwich Road offer parking?
Yes, 860 Sandwich Road offers parking.
Does 860 Sandwich Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 860 Sandwich Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 Sandwich Road have a pool?
No, 860 Sandwich Road does not have a pool.
Does 860 Sandwich Road have accessible units?
No, 860 Sandwich Road does not have accessible units.
Does 860 Sandwich Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 860 Sandwich Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 860 Sandwich Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 860 Sandwich Road has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 860 Sandwich Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAWeymouth Town, MARevere, MABrockton, MAFall River, MANorwood, MASalem, MADedham, MARandolph, MA
Braintree Town, MAPlymouth, MAMansfield Center, MAHingham, MAFoxborough, MAAbington, MASharon, MAHull, MABarnstable Town, MAMarshfield, MA
North Pembroke, MANew Bedford, MADennis Port, MATaunton, MABridgewater, MARaynham Center, MAMilton, MANorton Center, MAAttleboro, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bristol Community CollegeBunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity