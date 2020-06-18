All apartments in Revere
Find more places like 660 Ocean Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Revere, MA
/
660 Ocean Ave.
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:16 PM

660 Ocean Ave.

660 Ocean Avenue · (617) 307-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Revere
See all
Crescent Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

660 Ocean Avenue, Revere, MA 02151
Crescent Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
yoga
Stretched along the famous Revere Beach and located minutes from downtown Boston, you ll find the inspired and modern living of this apartment community. Here you can find not only top-of-the-line and expansive amenity spaces, but thoughtfully laid out one-, two-,and three-bedroom apartment homes with modern features such as stainless steel kitchen appliances with quartz counter-tops, heated bathroom floors, and walk-in closets. Our spacious amenity areas include a state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio, outdoor lounge patio overlooking the ocean, and a private wine storage & tasting room. -Ideal commuter location -Ocean Views -Pet Friendly Features: 9 Ft Ceilings Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Quartz Countertops Espresso Wood Cabinetry w/ Undermount Lighting Heated Ceramic Bathroom Flooring 9 TV Built Into Master Bathroom Mirror Walk-in Closets Full sized Washer & Dryer in every apartment Built-in USB Charging Outlets Private Balcony/Patio* Fireplace* *In select apartments Amenities: 24/7 Fully Equipped Fitness Center Yoga Studio with Fitness on-demand Training Outdoor Saltwater Fountain and Sun Lounge Patio Outdoor Kitchen Grills Fireside Lounge Exhibition Kitchen & Clubroom Garage Parking Available Private Wine Tasting & Storage Room Bicycle Storage Easy Access to Wonderland T Stop Pet Spa Area No Broker Fee Price and availability subject to change

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 Ocean Ave. have any available units?
660 Ocean Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Revere, MA.
What amenities does 660 Ocean Ave. have?
Some of 660 Ocean Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 Ocean Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
660 Ocean Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 Ocean Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 660 Ocean Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 660 Ocean Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 660 Ocean Ave. does offer parking.
Does 660 Ocean Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 660 Ocean Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 Ocean Ave. have a pool?
No, 660 Ocean Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 660 Ocean Ave. have accessible units?
No, 660 Ocean Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 660 Ocean Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 660 Ocean Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 660 Ocean Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 660 Ocean Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 660 Ocean Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pratt Place
16-30 Pratt Pl
Revere, MA 02151
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive
Revere, MA 02151
Ocean 650
650 Ocean Ave
Revere, MA 02151
The Eliot on Ocean
660 Ocean Ave
Revere, MA 02151
500 Ocean Ave
500 Ocean Ave
Revere, MA 02151

Similar Pages

Revere 1 BedroomsRevere 2 Bedrooms
Revere Apartments with BalconyRevere Pet Friendly Places
Revere Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA
Woburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Revere
Crescent Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity