660 Ocean Ave.

Stretched along the famous Revere Beach and located minutes from downtown Boston, you ll find the inspired and modern living of this apartment community. Here you can find not only top-of-the-line and expansive amenity spaces, but thoughtfully laid out one-, two-,and three-bedroom apartment homes with modern features such as stainless steel kitchen appliances with quartz counter-tops, heated bathroom floors, and walk-in closets. Our spacious amenity areas include a state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio, outdoor lounge patio overlooking the ocean, and a private wine storage & tasting room. -Ideal commuter location -Ocean Views -Pet Friendly Features: 9 Ft Ceilings Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Quartz Countertops Espresso Wood Cabinetry w/ Undermount Lighting Heated Ceramic Bathroom Flooring 9 TV Built Into Master Bathroom Mirror Walk-in Closets Full sized Washer & Dryer in every apartment Built-in USB Charging Outlets Private Balcony/Patio* Fireplace* *In select apartments Amenities: 24/7 Fully Equipped Fitness Center Yoga Studio with Fitness on-demand Training Outdoor Saltwater Fountain and Sun Lounge Patio Outdoor Kitchen Grills Fireside Lounge Exhibition Kitchen & Clubroom Garage Parking Available Private Wine Tasting & Storage Room Bicycle Storage Easy Access to Wonderland T Stop Pet Spa Area No Broker Fee Price and availability subject to change



Terms: One year lease