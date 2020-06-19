All apartments in Revere
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

641 Beach St.

641 Beach Street · No Longer Available
Revere
Crescent Beach
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

641 Beach Street, Revere, MA 02151
Crescent Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Beach St. have any available units?
641 Beach St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Revere, MA.
What amenities does 641 Beach St. have?
Some of 641 Beach St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 Beach St. currently offering any rent specials?
641 Beach St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Beach St. pet-friendly?
No, 641 Beach St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Revere.
Does 641 Beach St. offer parking?
No, 641 Beach St. does not offer parking.
Does 641 Beach St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 Beach St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Beach St. have a pool?
No, 641 Beach St. does not have a pool.
Does 641 Beach St. have accessible units?
No, 641 Beach St. does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Beach St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 641 Beach St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 641 Beach St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 641 Beach St. does not have units with air conditioning.
