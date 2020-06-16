All apartments in Revere
350 Revere Beach Blvd.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

350 Revere Beach Blvd.

350 Revere Beach Boulevard · (781) 630-1704
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA 02151
Oak Island

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 452 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
sauna
Spacious and sunny studio with river views. This 6th floor unit shines with new top of the line renovations, finishes, and appliances. This well laid out condo has in unit laundry, separate kitchen, hardwood floors, and amazing sunlight. Separate completely renovated kitchen with alpine white top and baltic on the bottom cabinets, stainless steel fridge with icemaker, stove,microwave, and dishwasher. New bathroom with gorgeous tile and large bathtub. Photos of unit to follow. The Saint George not only offers the beachfront location and back side river views but also 24 hour security,Indoor Heated Pool/Jacuzzi, Fitness Ctr, Mens and Womens Locker Rooms with Sauna, Outdoor Patio, On Site Mgmt/Maintenance, and lovely with multiple sitting areas, and elevators. The rent includes central heat/ac,water, storage space, and 1 off street parking spot. The only thing that could make the Saint George even more of an oasis is the location. Walk outside your front door and the famous Revere Beach is across the street, this is amazing on its own but you are also in proximity to anything you could want or need. It is a 10 minute or so walk or 1 minute bus ride to the Newly Renovated Wonderland T Station. This building is also in proximity to many restaurants , stores, highways, and other amenities that make living here even more fantastic not to mention convenient.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Revere Beach Blvd. have any available units?
350 Revere Beach Blvd. has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 350 Revere Beach Blvd. have?
Some of 350 Revere Beach Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Revere Beach Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
350 Revere Beach Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Revere Beach Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 350 Revere Beach Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Revere.
Does 350 Revere Beach Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 350 Revere Beach Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 350 Revere Beach Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 Revere Beach Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Revere Beach Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 350 Revere Beach Blvd. has a pool.
Does 350 Revere Beach Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 350 Revere Beach Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Revere Beach Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 Revere Beach Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 350 Revere Beach Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 350 Revere Beach Blvd. has units with air conditioning.
