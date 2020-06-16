350 Revere Beach Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge elevator gym parking pool sauna

Spacious and sunny studio with river views. This 6th floor unit shines with new top of the line renovations, finishes, and appliances. This well laid out condo has in unit laundry, separate kitchen, hardwood floors, and amazing sunlight. Separate completely renovated kitchen with alpine white top and baltic on the bottom cabinets, stainless steel fridge with icemaker, stove,microwave, and dishwasher. New bathroom with gorgeous tile and large bathtub. Photos of unit to follow. The Saint George not only offers the beachfront location and back side river views but also 24 hour security,Indoor Heated Pool/Jacuzzi, Fitness Ctr, Mens and Womens Locker Rooms with Sauna, Outdoor Patio, On Site Mgmt/Maintenance, and lovely with multiple sitting areas, and elevators. The rent includes central heat/ac,water, storage space, and 1 off street parking spot. The only thing that could make the Saint George even more of an oasis is the location. Walk outside your front door and the famous Revere Beach is across the street, this is amazing on its own but you are also in proximity to anything you could want or need. It is a 10 minute or so walk or 1 minute bus ride to the Newly Renovated Wonderland T Station. This building is also in proximity to many restaurants , stores, highways, and other amenities that make living here even more fantastic not to mention convenient.



Terms: One year lease