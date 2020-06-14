All apartments in Revere
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

172 Kimball Ave.

172 Kimball Avenue · (617) 331-7473
Location

172 Kimball Avenue, Revere, MA 02151
Crescent Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST 2020! LUXURY CONDO RENTAL UNIT WITH OCEAN VIEWS - REVERE BEACH - 2 Bed 2 Bath steps away from Revere Beach T Station - This unit includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an open layout living room/kitchen - Stainless steel appliances - Granite countertops - Dishwasher - Sparkling new cabinets and a granite top/breakfast bar, perfect for hosting guests. - Gleaming hardwood floors - High ceilings - Private washer and dryer in unit - Central A/C - 1 garage parking included - Common roof deck access - Pets negotiable, case by case basis - Credit check and employment info needed - Location: 177 ft away and 1 min walk to Revere Beach T blue line stop (only 6 stops away from Downtown Boston with total commute 12 mins), right across from the beach, close access to route 1A to easily go North/South Shore. First month, security deposit and brokers fee.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Kimball Ave. have any available units?
172 Kimball Ave. has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 172 Kimball Ave. have?
Some of 172 Kimball Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 Kimball Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
172 Kimball Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Kimball Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 172 Kimball Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 172 Kimball Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 172 Kimball Ave. does offer parking.
Does 172 Kimball Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 172 Kimball Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Kimball Ave. have a pool?
No, 172 Kimball Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 172 Kimball Ave. have accessible units?
No, 172 Kimball Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Kimball Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 172 Kimball Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 172 Kimball Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 172 Kimball Ave. has units with air conditioning.
