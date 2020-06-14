172 Kimball Ave.

Amenities

AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST 2020! LUXURY CONDO RENTAL UNIT WITH OCEAN VIEWS - REVERE BEACH - 2 Bed 2 Bath steps away from Revere Beach T Station - This unit includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an open layout living room/kitchen - Stainless steel appliances - Granite countertops - Dishwasher - Sparkling new cabinets and a granite top/breakfast bar, perfect for hosting guests. - Gleaming hardwood floors - High ceilings - Private washer and dryer in unit - Central A/C - 1 garage parking included - Common roof deck access - Pets negotiable, case by case basis - Credit check and employment info needed - Location: 177 ft away and 1 min walk to Revere Beach T blue line stop (only 6 stops away from Downtown Boston with total commute 12 mins), right across from the beach, close access to route 1A to easily go North/South Shore. First month, security deposit and brokers fee.



Terms: One year lease