Last updated July 6 2020

112 Lynnway 1

112 Lynnway
Location

112 Lynnway, Revere, MA 02151

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Revere Beach, Point of Pines - Property Id: 142547

Nice Captain's House @ desirable Point of Pines, Revere Beach.

Clean, close to transportation, off-street parking, yard for grilling, porch to relax, modern amenities, great safe neighborhood, plenty of ocean and three beaches to choose from, temperate climate year round, minutes to Boston, non owner occupied. You will love it there.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/142547
Property Id 142547

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5839564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Lynnway 1 have any available units?
112 Lynnway 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Revere, MA.
What amenities does 112 Lynnway 1 have?
Some of 112 Lynnway 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Lynnway 1 currently offering any rent specials?
112 Lynnway 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Lynnway 1 pet-friendly?
No, 112 Lynnway 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Revere.
Does 112 Lynnway 1 offer parking?
Yes, 112 Lynnway 1 offers parking.
Does 112 Lynnway 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 Lynnway 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Lynnway 1 have a pool?
No, 112 Lynnway 1 does not have a pool.
Does 112 Lynnway 1 have accessible units?
No, 112 Lynnway 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Lynnway 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Lynnway 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Lynnway 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Lynnway 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
