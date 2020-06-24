112 Lynnway 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Revere Beach, Point of Pines - Property Id: 142547



Nice Captain's House @ desirable Point of Pines, Revere Beach.



Clean, close to transportation, off-street parking, yard for grilling, porch to relax, modern amenities, great safe neighborhood, plenty of ocean and three beaches to choose from, temperate climate year round, minutes to Boston, non owner occupied. You will love it there.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/142547

No Pets Allowed



