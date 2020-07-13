All apartments in Raynham Center
Chestnut Farm Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

Chestnut Farm Apartments

100 Chestnut Farm Way · (508) 589-4210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA 02767

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 259 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 355 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chestnut Farm Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
hot tub
package receiving
playground
Welcome to the Chestnut Farm Apartments in Raynham MA, a unique, rural apartment community located in the idyllic Bristol County and in close proximity to the cities of Bridgewater and Taunton, MA. We offer a truly unmatched and one-of-a-kind living environment here at Chestnut Farm with several close recreational facilities, and we are also located within the boundaries of the excellent-rated Bridgewater-Raynham School District! Find your happy place in one of our pet-friendly apartments with a great view of the countryside. Close to Rt. 24 and Interstate 495, these Raynham apartments are conveniently less than an hour away from both Boston and Cape Cod.\n\nCome live in a relaxing atmosphere where you will feel completely at ease. The living is easy here at the picturesque Chestnut Farm Apartments. All of our residents enjoy access to our spa, sparkling pool, and on-site fitness center, as well as many other luxurious advantages. Have a picnic on our lovely, spacious green lawns. Located within just a few miles of plenty of nearby options for shopping, dining, and enjoying great entertainment, you will be able to easily meet all your needs and indulge when you want! \n\nLooking for the perfect job? There are plenty of employment opportunities both in the immediate area and the surrounding cities. We are also located near two successful employment centers, Paramount Industrial Park and the Myles Standish Business Park. Stop by and let them aid you in finding a great job that matches and best utilizes your unique skill set.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garages: $150/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chestnut Farm Apartments have any available units?
Chestnut Farm Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Chestnut Farm Apartments have?
Some of Chestnut Farm Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chestnut Farm Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Chestnut Farm Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chestnut Farm Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Chestnut Farm Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Chestnut Farm Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Chestnut Farm Apartments offers parking.
Does Chestnut Farm Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chestnut Farm Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chestnut Farm Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Chestnut Farm Apartments has a pool.
Does Chestnut Farm Apartments have accessible units?
No, Chestnut Farm Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Chestnut Farm Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chestnut Farm Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Chestnut Farm Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Chestnut Farm Apartments has units with air conditioning.
