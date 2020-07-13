Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse hot tub package receiving playground

Welcome to the Chestnut Farm Apartments in Raynham MA, a unique, rural apartment community located in the idyllic Bristol County and in close proximity to the cities of Bridgewater and Taunton, MA. We offer a truly unmatched and one-of-a-kind living environment here at Chestnut Farm with several close recreational facilities, and we are also located within the boundaries of the excellent-rated Bridgewater-Raynham School District! Find your happy place in one of our pet-friendly apartments with a great view of the countryside. Close to Rt. 24 and Interstate 495, these Raynham apartments are conveniently less than an hour away from both Boston and Cape Cod.



Come live in a relaxing atmosphere where you will feel completely at ease. The living is easy here at the picturesque Chestnut Farm Apartments. All of our residents enjoy access to our spa, sparkling pool, and on-site fitness center, as well as many other luxurious advantages. Have a picnic on our lovely, spacious green lawns. Located within just a few miles of plenty of nearby options for shopping, dining, and enjoying great entertainment, you will be able to easily meet all your needs and indulge when you want!



Looking for the perfect job? There are plenty of employment opportunities both in the immediate area and the surrounding cities. We are also located near two successful employment centers, Paramount Industrial Park and the Myles Standish Business Park. Stop by and let them aid you in finding a great job that matches and best utilizes your unique skill set.