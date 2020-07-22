Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:57 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Raynham Center, MA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Raynham Center offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoo...
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 21 at 02:09 PM
5 Units Available
Chestnut Farm Apartments
100 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to Route 24 and Interstate 495. Community has spa, pool, and on-site fitness center. Units feature separate dining rooms, large master bedrooms, and walk-in closets.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
332 Chestnut Farm Way
332 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Stunning two bedroom with $500 off move in costs! - Property Id: 309754 Gorgeous two bedroom, two full bathroom unit located on the top floor with vaulted ceilings! Call today for our rent special of $500 off your move-in costs! Apply at
Results within 5 miles of Raynham Center

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
City Center
144 School St 3
144 School Street, Taunton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Spacious apartment near downtown taunton. - Property Id: 308381 Very spacious 2 bedroom apartment for rent in proximity to taunton center a lot of storage and closet space. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
41 Shaw Road
41 Shaw Road, Bridgewater, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom apartment located near Bridgewater State University. Stackable laundry in unit. Townhouse style apartment.
Results within 10 miles of Raynham Center
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
5 Units Available
East Main Apartments
274 E Main St, Norton Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhome apartments with direct entries and porches. Interior features include high ceilings, tile backsplashes, USB outlets and large walk-in closets. At the intersection of I-495 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
9 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
1 Unit Available
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
89 North ST, Mansfield, MA 02048
89 North St, Bristol County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Townhouse 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath Mansfield MA - Property Id: 303230 Fantastic location! Large town house 6 rooms, 3 large bed, 1.5 baths, kitchen, and bath are all updated.

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 01:01 PM
13 Units Available
60 Robert Dr.
60 Robert Drive, Bristol County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1412 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1397 sqft
Avalon Easton offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Easton apartments and townhomes for lease. These pet friendly apartments feature contemporary living spaces that include gourmet kitchens with modern appliances, large closets, and washer and dryer.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Elderberry Dr
17 Elderberry Drive, Bristol County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
800 sqft
Water front two-bedroom townhouse in North Easton, MA for rent for $1700 This 2-bedroom townhouse is half of a duplex and sits on a magnificent private property complex by Long Pond.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
12 Union St 2nd Floor
12 Union Street, Bristol County, MA
5 Bedrooms
$1,925
910 sqft
Appartment for rent in N Easton, Ma - Property Id: 262900 Newly renovated 2nd floor apartment. Large 20x17 great room leads out to private 17x8 deck. Kitchen has new cabinets and appliances including dish washer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Raynham Center, MA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Raynham Center offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Raynham Center. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Raynham Center can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

