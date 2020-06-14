Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:34 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Raynham Center, MA with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 02:31pm
9 Units Available
Chestnut Farm Apartments
100 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to Route 24 and Interstate 495. Community has spa, pool, and on-site fitness center. Units feature separate dining rooms, large master bedrooms, and walk-in closets.
1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
34 hodges Avenue
34 Hodges Avenue, Taunton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Nicest in Taunton! Very large 3 bedroom, - Property Id: 297349 First floor Brand New $40,000 kitchen and bathroom remodel, stainless steel appliances, dishwater, stove, refrigerator, microwave, freezer, all included! Utilities

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
22 Cedar Street - #5 5
22 Cedar St, Taunton, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1564 sqft
4 Bed, 3rd floor, $2000/month, 1st Last & Security - Property Id: 195026 TERMS ARE NEGOTIABLE FOR ANY RENTAL PROSPECTS THAT ARE WELL QUALIFIED. ADDRESS: 22 Cedar St. Taunton Ma Video: https://youtu.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
12 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1541 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
Brockton Heights
4 Units Available
Westside Colonial
10 Westland St, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westside Colonial in Brockton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
East Main Apartments
274 E Main St, Norton Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,994
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,926
1422 sqft
Townhome apartments with direct entries and porches. Interior features include high ceilings, tile backsplashes, USB outlets and large walk-in closets. At the intersection of I-495 and I-95.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Clifton Heights
1 Unit Available
87 West Chestnut Street
87 W Chestnut St, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Cute 1 Bedroom Available Now - Property Id: 300637 87 W Chestnut Street, 2nd floor 1 Bedroom 3 Room Apartment $1200 includes Hot Water Tenant to pay Electric (heat) Hardwood floors New Fridge First, Last and 1/2 month brokers fee Available now No

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
226 Green Street
226 Green Street, Brockton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Please give me a call for any information about the house ??. Feel free to call me at 7748265033. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/brockton-ma?lid=13183124 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5677770)

1 of 12

Last updated April 13 at 08:03am
1 Unit Available
186 Main
186 Main Street, Bristol County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Newly renovated duplex downtown Easton. This spacious unit features: 2 bedrooms, an office/den and 1.5 bathrooms. 1100 square feet, two floors of living space and basement for storage. Eat-in kitchen features new cabinets and appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Raynham Center, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Raynham Center renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

