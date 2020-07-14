Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 business center cc payments courtyard game room guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table

Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere. Residents enjoy our location, in Quincy, MA, simply because everything that you need and love is close at hand.Our one and two bedroom floor plans were thoughtfully designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. All of our apartment homes are appointed with a wide array of highly desirable amenities including granite countertops in our all electric kitchens, washer/dryer, energy efficient appliances and light fixtures, air conditioning and more!The Highlands At Faxon Woods offers a wide variety of community amenities that will suit any lifestyle. Invite friends and family over for an afternoon barbecue in our beautifully landscaped picnic area or challenge them to a game of pool in our card and billard room. Other amenities include a resident clubhouse, a children's play area, state-of-the-art fitness center and more! Here at The Highlands At Faxon Woods, there's everything you need to create a carefree and relaxing lifestyle. Tour our photo gallery and see why The Highlands At Faxon is the ideal apartment community to call home! *Promotional pricing only applies to new renters. New renters are people who have not lived in the community in the last 6 months. For renewal prices please see leasing consultant.