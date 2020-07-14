All apartments in Quincy
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Highlands at Faxon Woods

2001 Falls Blvd · (501) 356-3265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA 02169
South Quincy

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 346 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

Unit 251 · Avail. now

$1,955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 228 · Avail. Sep 2

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 455 · Avail. Aug 23

$2,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highlands at Faxon Woods.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
business center
cc payments
courtyard
game room
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere. Residents enjoy our location, in Quincy, MA, simply because everything that you need and love is close at hand.Our one and two bedroom floor plans were thoughtfully designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. All of our apartment homes are appointed with a wide array of highly desirable amenities including granite countertops in our all electric kitchens, washer/dryer, energy efficient appliances and light fixtures, air conditioning and more!The Highlands At Faxon Woods offers a wide variety of community amenities that will suit any lifestyle. Invite friends and family over for an afternoon barbecue in our beautifully landscaped picnic area or challenge them to a game of pool in our card and billard room. Other amenities include a resident clubhouse, a children's play area, state-of-the-art fitness center and more! Here at The Highlands At Faxon Woods, there's everything you need to create a carefree and relaxing lifestyle. Tour our photo gallery and see why The Highlands At Faxon is the ideal apartment community to call home! *Promotional pricing only applies to new renters. New renters are people who have not lived in the community in the last 6 months. For renewal prices please see leasing consultant.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $100 Lock and Key
Deposit: $750 up to One Month's Rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet limit per apt home
restrictions: Please contact the management office for further details.
Dogs
rent: $65 per dog
Cats
rent: $50 per cat
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highlands at Faxon Woods have any available units?
Highlands at Faxon Woods has 8 units available starting at $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does Highlands at Faxon Woods have?
Some of Highlands at Faxon Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highlands at Faxon Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Highlands at Faxon Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highlands at Faxon Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, Highlands at Faxon Woods is pet friendly.
Does Highlands at Faxon Woods offer parking?
Yes, Highlands at Faxon Woods offers parking.
Does Highlands at Faxon Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Highlands at Faxon Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Highlands at Faxon Woods have a pool?
Yes, Highlands at Faxon Woods has a pool.
Does Highlands at Faxon Woods have accessible units?
Yes, Highlands at Faxon Woods has accessible units.
Does Highlands at Faxon Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highlands at Faxon Woods has units with dishwashers.
