Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

1 Bed / 1 Bath includes heat and hot water - Property Id: 208108



1 Bedroom

1 Bath

2nd Floor unit

Available now

1,700 a month includes heat and hot water

Hardwood Floors

Coin Op Laundry

Storage

Off Street Parking



Move in costs= First month, full month security deposit & Month Broker's fee

Minimum Combined Household income of $61K per year & Credit score of 675 plus



**Apartments vary**



Copy the link below into your URL to see a video of this property...

https://youtu.be/HFkqeWn4xzU



Call ACB Realty, 781-356-2552



**Please contact us (ACB Realty) directly to apply for this listing or you will be asked to pay the application fee if applying thru Turbo Tenant.**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208108

No Pets Allowed



