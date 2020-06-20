All apartments in Quincy
Last updated June 19 2020 at 2:47 PM

333 Ricciuti Drive

333 Ricciuti Drive · (617) 360-1539
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

333 Ricciuti Drive, Quincy, MA 02169
Blue Hills Reservation

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2234 · Avail. now

$3,286

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1551 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
business center
gym
parking
pool
garage
333 Ricciuti Drive Apt #2234, Quincy, MA 02169 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. Pets: allowed. Quarry Hills Apartments in Quincy, MA is located just south of Boston and directly across from the acclaimed Granite Links Golf Club. We sit in the midst of a recreational haven flanked by a 7,000-acre preserve, yet have convenient access to Interstate 93. Our one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, walk-in closets, in-home washer and dryer, patio, and private enclosed garage with every home. Enjoy our resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. $199 deposit special [Offer good thru Apr 10, 2020 [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3532035 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Ricciuti Drive have any available units?
333 Ricciuti Drive has a unit available for $3,286 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 Ricciuti Drive have?
Some of 333 Ricciuti Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Ricciuti Drive currently offering any rent specials?
333 Ricciuti Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Ricciuti Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 Ricciuti Drive is pet friendly.
Does 333 Ricciuti Drive offer parking?
Yes, 333 Ricciuti Drive does offer parking.
Does 333 Ricciuti Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 Ricciuti Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Ricciuti Drive have a pool?
Yes, 333 Ricciuti Drive has a pool.
Does 333 Ricciuti Drive have accessible units?
No, 333 Ricciuti Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Ricciuti Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 Ricciuti Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
