Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly business center gym parking pool garage

333 Ricciuti Drive Apt #2234, Quincy, MA 02169 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. Pets: allowed. Quarry Hills Apartments in Quincy, MA is located just south of Boston and directly across from the acclaimed Granite Links Golf Club. We sit in the midst of a recreational haven flanked by a 7,000-acre preserve, yet have convenient access to Interstate 93. Our one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, walk-in closets, in-home washer and dryer, patio, and private enclosed garage with every home. Enjoy our resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. $199 deposit special [Offer good thru Apr 10, 2020 [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3532035 ]